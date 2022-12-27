Aaron Brule announces he'll return to Michigan State for his final season

Michigan State will have plenty of experience returning at linebacker next fall.

Just days after Jacoby Windmon announced he’d be back next season, Aaron Brule did the same on Tuesday, saying he’ll be back with the Spartans for his sixth and final season.

“I will be returning to Michigan State for my final season,” Brule said in a social media post. “I look forward to preparing for war and winning a championship for this program with the guys in this locker room. I am willing to do whatever it takes. God will handle the rest.”

Brule spent four seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to Michigan State before the 2022 season. He played in all 12 games with the Spartans, starting twice and compiling 30 tackles with 6½ tackles for loss, including four sacks, with a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Brule and Windmon, who missed the final four games due to suspension, will be part of a linebacker group that includes Cal Haladay, who led the Spartans with 120 tackles. The Spartans also should have Ma’a Gaoteote pushing for more playing time while they expect Darius Snow to return after missing most of last season after suffering an injury in the opener.

The Spartans also signed four-star linebacker Jordan Hall last week.