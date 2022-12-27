Michigan State gets commitment from 2024 4-star cornerback

While most of the work on the 2023 class has been completed, Mel Tucker and his Michigan State staff have started to dial in on the 2024 group.

To that end, the Spartans added a commitment on Tuesday, landing their third four-star prospect, as Jaylen Thompson, a cornerback from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., announced his intention to play at Michigan State.

Thompson (6-foot, 173 pounds) is rated the No. 23 cornerback in the class by 247sports and is the fourth-ranked player in the state of Tennessee. He chose Michigan State over offers from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Auburn and Tennessee.

Thompson becomes the third player to commit to the 2024 class, joining four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh from River Rouge and four-star cornerback Jamari Howard from Hialeah, Florida.