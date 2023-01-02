Hallock becomes 10th Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal

East Lansing — Another Michigan State player has decided to explore his options in the transfer portal.

Defensive back Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior who has been in the program for four seasons, has entered the portal, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday.

Hallock, the son of former Spartan fullback and linebacker Ty Hallock, played in 18 career games, including eight in 2021. He had five career tackles and a forced fumble, but he saw most of his action on special teams.

Hallock is the 10th Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal, along with backup long snapper Michael Donovan, a walk-on, who announced last week he was transferring to Miami (Fla.). Others who have entered the portal include kicker Jack Stone, wide receivers Terry Lockett and Germie Bernard, linebacker Carson Casteel and defensive linemen Michael Fletcher, Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt and Chase Carter.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau