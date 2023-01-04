Michigan State RB Elijah Collins enters transfer portal

East Lansing — It appears Elijah Collins’ career at Michigan State has come to an end.

The running back from University of Detroit-Jesuit, who was the Spartans’ leading rusher as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before COVID-19 and injuries slowed his progress, has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

It’s a move Collins has been contemplating since late in the season, saying before Michigan State’s final home game against Indiana that he had not yet made a decision on his future, one that includes one season of eligibility remaining because of the extra season the NCAA offered to players affected by COVID in 2020.

With the return of Jalen Berger, as well veterans Harold Joiner, Jordon Simmons and Davion Primm, it will be a crowded running back room, especially adding in the arrival of Nathan Carter and Jaren Mangham as transfers. It all likely played a part in Collins’ decision to play one final season elsewhere.

It’s a bittersweet ending for a longtime fan favorite.

After playing in three games and preserving his redshirt in 2018, Collins burst onto the scene in 2019, rushing for 192 yards in Week 2 against Western Michigan before finishing the season with 988 yards and five touchdowns.

From there, things went in the wrong direction, as Collins contracted COVID before the 2020 season and carried only 41 times for 90 yards in seven games. In 2021, he suffered a foot injury in a Week 2 win over Youngstown State and played in just five games, as Kenneth Walker III became an All-America selection.

Last fall, Collins shared time with Berger and Jarek Broussard, rushing 70 times for 318 yards and six touchdowns, including 107 yards and two scores in the loss to Indiana.

“It was surreal,” Collins said of his final game at Spartan Stadium. “It was everything that I had dreamed of, having my family here and going out and showing everybody what I can do and represent the Spartan Nation the way they want to be represented. Having that Spartan Dawg mentality where you don't quit and you don't give up, no matter the circumstances. You just keep going and keep pushing on.

“I was just trying to do everything I could for Spartan Nation, Spartan Dawgs, Spartan alums and everyone who represents the Green and White across the world.”

Collins is now the 10th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal, joining defensive back Tate Hallock, kicker Jack Stone, wide receivers Terry Lockett and Germie Bernard, linebacker Carson Casteel and defensive linemen Michael Fletcher, Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt and Chase Carter. Walk-on long snapper Michael Donovan also announced he is transferring to Miami (Fla.).

