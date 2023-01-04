Spartans ride Tyson Walker's shooting to 74-56 win over Cornhuskers

East Lansing – Michigan State knew it was in for a fight Tuesday night as Nebraska visited the Breslin Center as both teams jumped back into Big Ten play.

The Cornhuskers have played plenty of teams tough this season, taking Purdue to overtime and beating up on Iowa last week.

So it came as a relief to a packed house as Michigan State put together arguably its best half of the season in the opening 20 minutes, riding the shooting of Tyson Walker as it opened a big lead and was able to hang on in the second on its way to a 74-56 victory.

Walker scored 16 of his 21 in the first half to lead the Spartans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). Joey Hauser scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds while freshman Jaxon Kohler scored a career-high 10 points. Mady Sissoko also grabbed 10 rebounds as Michigan State dominated on the glass, outrebounding Nebraska, 46-29.

“I thought that was the best first half of basketball we’ve played in a while,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Yes, we made shots, but that’s because I thought the ball movement was so good.

“Tyson, it was fun to see him (make shots). He’s been struggling but he’s been coming in and working. He was fired up because today he did a good job in shoot-around and he was almost thankful. That’s a big positive with this team right now. We’ll work on the glitches we had in those stretches, but all in all, the ball movement put us in position to make those shots.”

Derrick Walker Jr. scored 15 to lead Nebraska (8-7, 1-3) while Sam Griesel and Wilhelm Breidenbach each chipped in 10 for the Cornhuskers, who made just eight shots in the first half and went 1-for-11 from 3-point range.

“You’re not going to win a lot of games on road shooting those percentages,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I didn’t thing we had the urgency we needed on the (defensive) end and you saw what happened. They got confident. The ball wasn’t going in for us and that affects your energy. It shouldn’t but that’s human nature.

“Our guys kept fighting and I’m proud of how we came out in the second half. We got sped up a little bit and give Michigan State credit. They set the tone.”

Walker was the catalyst early. With Michigan State holding a slim three-point lead roughly eight minutes into the game, Walker and the offense started to things rolling. A quick 10-0 surge that began with a Pierre Brooks 3-pointer was capped off by seven straight points from Walker, who hit a pair of mid-range jumpers before burying a deep triple to give the Spartans a 26-13 lead, capping an 8-for-9 shooting stretch by the Spartans.

“I just wasn’t passing up any shots,” said Walker, who made six of his first seven shots and finished 9-for-15, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. “I made the first shot I took today, so I just kept on shooting.”

“Yeah, that's a good feeling. It’s just when people try to focus in on you and now everybody else is getting better shots because they’re trying so hard to guard me. We were just moving the ball really well today, and that's what helped us get that lead.”

The Cornhuskers responded with four in a row but were shut out over the final 6:34 of the half as Michigan State took over.

Hauser’s 3-pointer from the corner started the final 13-0 to close the half as he and Mady Sissoko added put-backs while Akins hit a jumper, Tre Holloman scored in the lane and Walker capped things with another baseline jumper with a little more than a minute to play to give Michigan State a 39-17 lead at halftime.

“Probably,” Walker said when asked if it was Michigan State’s best half of the season. “It was definitely a good half. This or the first half of the Gonzaga game, for sure. But I feel like we put our offense and defense together today and took care of the ball. So today was really a good first half for us being up by 20 points.”

That halftime lead began to dwindle in the second half as Nebraska was the aggressor after the break, pulling within 39-23 as Michigan State came up empty on its first five possessions.

A runner from A.J. Hoggard got the Spartans on track as things were going back and forth as Michigan State got the lead back to 20 when Brooks hit a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 53-33 with 13:15 to play.

But the Huskers weren’t going away, playing far better than they did in the first half. After the Brooks triple, Nebraska scored 11 while Michigan State managed just a Hauser 3-pointer as the Huskers pulled within 56-44 with 9:22 to play on a three-point play from Breidenbach.

Kohler then scored back-to-back buckets as the Spartans to spark a 10-0 surge that allowed Michigan State to regain control of the game as Malik Hall scored five in a row and Walker nailed another 3-pointer to give the Spartans a 68-46 lead with 4:15 to play.

There were no more comebacks from that point as the teams cleared the benches in the final minutes. Michigan State now looks ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Michigan.

“We played good defense,” Izzo said after the Spartans’ fifth straight victory. “We had 24 assists on 31 baskets. We got 65 shots up. We only had nine turnovers. We hurt them bad on the boards, which we haven't done in a while. And all in all, other than missing those shots in the second half and shooting 32%, I thought it was one of our best halves.

“I like the fact I think the ceiling is a lot higher than it was a few weeks ago. We worked together as a team tonight, and I told our team there was a lot of great things. But that stretch in the second half made me realize we've still got some immaturity left in us.”

