Trieu: After Under Armour performance, 4-star tackle Stanton Ramil ready for MSU

Michigan State signee Stanton Ramil held his own at the Under Armour All-America Game all week. That finished on Tuesday, as his Team Phantom won, 14-7, over Team Speed. Ramil, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle, played well in the game, helping his team to that victory.

Now, he gets ready to be a Spartan.

“I'm moving in this weekend, actually, so I got to compete against the best of the best and then go compete with the best of the best there,” Ramil said after the game. “It's been amazing meeting all these different offensive linemen and competing against the top talent in the world; it's really given me a glance at what college will be like.”

Ramil says his excitement level for getting started at Michigan State is a “10 out of 10.”

One of the higher-ranked prospects in the class, he will have an opportunity to push for early playing time.

“I'm really excited to get there, start training and get in a college regimen,” he said. “I'm going to have to work my butt off, compete against older guys, so it's obvious I'm going to have to work for it. It's not going to be handed to me.”

Ramil can play either side at offensive tackle. Michigan State has not locked him in at right or left tackle yet.

Having prepped at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., it could be assumed that Ramil would have to adjust to the Michigan winter he is about to experience, but he is prepared for that too.

“I lived 14 years up north. I grew up in upstate New York, so I'm ready,” he said.

247Sports has Ramil ranked as a Top-200 prospect in the country. He is also the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

He verbally committed to Michigan State in August.

Spartans offer two 2025 linebackers

Michigan State has offered two sophomore linebackers recently, in Pittsburgh (Pa.) Imani Christian Academy’s Dayshaun Burnett and Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines’ Landon McComber.

Burnett is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect who 247Sports already considers a four-star and a Top-100 recruit in the country.

Penn State, Pittsburgh, UMass and Akron have also offered Burnett. He also carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

McComber is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect who now has 14 offers. USC, Wisconsin, California, Michigan, Texas A&M, Georgia and others are on that list.

