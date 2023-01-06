MSU defensive end Jeff Pietrowski latest to enter transfer portal

Defensive end Jeff Pietrowski is the latest Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed on Friday.

The junior suffered an injury in week three against Washington and missed the rest of the season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, Pietrowski appeared in all 13 games with three starts while ranking second on the team with 5.5 sacks. He also recorded seven tackles for loss while notching 33 tackles for the season and tying for second in the Big Ten with three forced fumbles.

In 23 career games, Pietrowski had 43 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Pietrowski is the 11th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal, joining running back Elijah Collins, defensive back Tate Hallock, kicker Jack Stone, wide receivers Terry Lockett and Germie Bernard, linebacker Carson Casteel and defensive linemen Michael Fletcher, Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt and Chase Carter. Walk-on long snapper Michael Donovan also announced he is transferring to Miami (Fla.).

The Spartans have been adding to their defensive line depth since the season ended, including adding three four-star ends in the 2023 recruiting class consisting of Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe and Jalen Thompson. They’ve also landed three defensive linemen out of the transfer portal including Tunmise Adeleye (Texas A&M), Dre Butler (Liberty) and Jarrett Jackson (Florida State).

