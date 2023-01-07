Live updates: Michigan basketball at Michigan State

Michigan and Michigan State are set to play each other on the hardwood for the first time this year.

Both teams have had up-and-down starts to the season, with MSU getting blown out on the road to Notre Dame and losing at home to Northwestern, and Michigan losing at home to Central Michigan. Michigan has started conference play 3-0, however, and Michigan State is riding a five-game winning streak.

With MSU's lack of depth and Michigan's general inconsistency, this should be an interesting one to watch.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan at Michigan State

▶ Tip-off: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

▶ TV/radio: Fox/760, 950

▶ Records: Michigan 9-5, 3-0 Big Ten; Michigan State 10-4, 2-1

▶ Outlook: Michigan has won its three Big Ten games by an average margin of 20 points. … Michigan State has won five straight, with its last four victories all coming by at least 13 points.