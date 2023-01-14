Illinois gets hot in second half, snaps MSU 7-game win streak with 75-66 win

Champaign, Ill. – Michigan State was in control in the second half Friday night at the State Farm Center, looking like it was on its way to an eight straight victory.

That’s when things unraveled as Illinois came storming back, riding the emotion of a jam-packed home arena on its way to an 75-66 victory.

More:BOX SCORE: Illinois 75, Michigan State 66

It was the third straight victory for the Fighting Illini and it snapped Michigan State’s seven-game winning streak. It was possible because of an 18-4 run from the Illini that turned a 50-41 Michigan State lead into a 59-54 advantage for Illinois.

Michigan State (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) managed to pull even at 60-60 with 5:49 to play, but it was all Illinois from there as the Illini won for the third straight time in the series as Michigan State went 0-for-7 from 3-point range, the first time this season it failed to make a triple in a game.

A.J. Hoggard had 20 points but just one assist while Tyson Walker scored 14 for the Spartans and Joey Hauser added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Dain Dainja scored 20 to lead Illinois (12-5, 3-3) while Matthew Mayer had 19 and Terrence Shannon scored 17, including 15 in the first half.

The action was fast and furious from the outset with both teams playing at a frenetic pace. Illinois had the early advantage as Shannon scored 13 of the first 15 points from the Fighting Illini and 15 of the first 19. However, he was held scoreless the rest of the half as the Spartans started to crawl back after falling behind, 15-10, when Shannon hit a pair of technical free throws called on the Michigan State bench.

Michigan State scored five in a row to pull even, and after a Shannon layup gave Illinois a 19-17 lead with 10:51 to play in the half, the Spartans ripped off eight straight points, beginning with a lob from Hoggard to Mady Sissoko followed by a Hoggard layup and two in a row from Walker as Michigan State pulled ahead, 25-19, with 8:44 left in the half.

But Illinois responded with a 7-0 run of its own to retake the lead at 26-25, only to watch Michigan State score six in a row, including back-to-back layups from Carson Cooper.

The Spartans extended the lead to 35-28 on layups from Jaden Akins and Hoggard before Jayden Epps drilled a 3-pointer and Matthew Mayer scored on a drive for the Illini. Hoggard then split free throws on back-to-back possessions to give Michigan State a 37-33 lead at halftime.

The second half started with nearly the same pace as the first, but this time Michigan State got the early advantage, pushing its lead to 42-35 after scoring five straight points. Illinois eventually pulled within 44-41 on a layup from Epps, but Michigan State scored four in a row to extend the lead to 48-41 with 15:12 to play.

After a bench technical on Illinois allowed Michigan State’s lead to grow to 50-41, Illinois started chipping away, going on a 18-4 run to take control of the game with a 59-54 lead with 7:28 to play.

Michigan State was able to scratch its way back and tie the game at 60, but the Spartans then failed to close out on a 3-pointer from Coleman Hawkins and Hoggard took a bad triple early in the next possession which led to another bucket from Dainja and a 65-60 lead for the Illini.

The Spartans pulled within three points on two occasions but made just one of their final six shots as Illinois put the game away in the final minutes.

