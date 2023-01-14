Michigan women take advantage of MSU mistakes to win, 70-55

Sara Tidwell

Special to The Detroit News

Ann Arbor – The No. 17th-ranked Michigan women’s basketball team added a trophy to its highly decorated win column, defeating long-standing rival Michigan State on its home court Saturday afternoon, 70-55.

Michigan wasn't off to a hot start, though. By the end of the first quarter, the Wolverines were shooting 38% from the field (6-for-16). It was as if there was a lid on the basket, not even allowing them to benefit from the numerous Michigan State turnovers that accumulated over 10 minutes.

Sophomore Laila Phelia was not letting that slide. Off a traveling violation and turnover by Michigan State redshirt junior guard Julia Ayrault with a minute left in the first quarter, Phelia managed to reclaim the lead for the Wolverines, knocking in a beautifully arced 3-pointer.

She made another to open the second quarter, despite efforts from sophomore forward Matilda Ekh to keep Michigan State close. Michigan had finally warmed up and was raining pain on the Spartans with a 12-point lead going into halftime.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 70, Michigan State 55

Senior forward Taiyier Parks’ timely rebounds weren’t enough to break the drought the Spartans had slipped into. Their 22 rebounds only softened the blow of their 14 turnovers. They went into the locker room with a chance to change their mindset and the trajectory of such an ugly rivalry game.

Ekh opened both halves with a 3-pointer. She and several others, specifically graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel and sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann, despite playing aggressively as ever, were not able to master the up-and-under shot, slipping MSU further toward a likely defeat.

The Spartans forced a few more Wolverines turnovers in the third quarter, though they were not able to capitalize on them. Instead, they gave up a handful of opportunities, if not more, to traveling violations: Eight, to Michigan’s three.

The third quarter ended with a lead reaching double digits for the Wolverines. This extra padding gave them the boost they needed going into the final quarter, with fifth-year forward Leigha Brown and Phelia leading the pack in double digits.

Graduate forward Emily Kiser and senior guard Maddie Nolan aided Brown and Phelia, adding 24 points to the latter duo's combined 29. Only McDaniel managed to get into double digits for the Spartans with 12 points. Ekh added nine and Parks six. Senior guard Moira Joiner fouled out with two minutes on the clock and Michigan sealed the victory.

Michigan State (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) hosts No. 12 Iowa (13-4, 5-1) on Wednesday.

No. 17 Michigan (15-3, 5-2) travels to Rutgers (8-10, 2-4) on Thursday.

The rivals meet again on Feb. 5 in East Lansing.

Sara Tidwell is a freelance writer.