Michigan State basketball's Malik Hall to miss Purdue game, could be out 'a long while'

East Lansing — The injury bug is back for Michigan State.

Senior forward Malik Hall will miss Monday afternoon’s matchup with No. 3 Purdue at the Breslin Center and could be out for an extended period after aggravating a left-ankle injury in Friday night’s loss at Illinois.

“He is gonna be out for a while, maybe a long while,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on the pregame show. “The preliminary stuff did not look great.”

Hall, who missed eight games earlier this season with a stress reaction in his left foot, returned to action Dec. 30 against Buffalo. In his second game back against Nebraska, Hall checked himself out in the second half when he said he felt something “funky” with his foot.

However, was back the next game against Michigan on Jan. 7. That’s when Hall first hurt the ankle, rolling it late in the first half while chasing a ball out of bounds. He returned for the second half and played the next two games, scoring eight points and playing 27 minutes in a win at Wisconsin before playing 18 minutes at Illinois before injuring the ankle and checking out of the game with a little more than seven minutes to play.

With Hall out of the lineup, it will likely lead to more minutes for sophomore guard Pierre Brooks and perhaps walk-on forward Jason Whitens.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau