Michigan State can't contain Trayce Jackson-Davis, stumbles in 2nd half in loss to Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — Michigan State was on the road again Sunday, and this season in the Big Ten, that’s the norm.

The Spartans, who hosted Michigan on Jan. 7 and won’t play a weekend home game again until the last week of the season, were at Assembly Hall on Sunday facing an Indiana team that had won two in a row, including a blowout Thursday over Illinois.

For stretches, Michigan State looked like it was poised to take control in a difficult road environment. But some foul trouble late in the first half to A.J. Hoggard and multiple defensive lapses helped Indiana rally, stringing together multiple 10-point runs before eventually seizing control of the game midway through the second half on the way to an 82-69 victory.

BOX SCORE: Indiana 82, Michigan State 69

Joey Hauser scored 22 for Michigan State (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) while Jaden Akins added 15. But Hoggard was limited for most of the game before finishing with 11 while Tyson Walker, who had eight points, took only seven shots.

Meanwhile, Trayce Jackson-Davis created problems for Michigan State, scoring 31 to lead Indiana (13-6, 4-4) while Tamar Bates added 17 with five 3-pointers and Trey Galloway chipped in 17 while going 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

Michigan State was in control early in the game with a quick 10-0 run giving the Spartans a 17-8 lead and forcing an early Indiana timeout. That’s when Jackson-Davis started to heat up in the post, though Michigan State maintained a nine-point lead with Walker’s running layup with 7:44 to play gave the Spartans a 25-16 lead.

A minute later, though, Hoggard was called for his second foul and headed to the bench, helping ignite an Indiana surge that flipped control of the game. The Hoosiers scored 10 in a row, complete with a dunk in transition from Jackson-Davis that had the arena hopping.

Jaxon Kohler offered a short reprieve by scoring two buckets in a row and putting Michigan State back in front at 29-26. But Indiana scored 11 in a row with a pair of 3-pointers from Bates, pushing the lead to 37-29 with 1:05 to play in the half.

Hauser hit three of four free throws in the final minute to pull Michigan State within 37-32 at halftime.

Michigan State came out flying in the second half, retaking the lead with a 12-3 surge that ended with back-to-back buckets from Akins, the second a dunk after a steal that put the Spartans head, 44-42. But a defensive breakdown led to a Galloway 3-pointer at the other end and the back-and-forth continued.

Akins drilled another 3-pointer with 13:34 to play to give Michigan State a 51-49 lead, but Indiana scored the next 10 to take control, going up 59-51 with 10:41 left in the game. The Spartans got the deficit down to six, but another 10-2 run from the Hoosiers, capped by a three-point play from Jackson-Davis, essentially put the game away with still more than five minutes to play.

