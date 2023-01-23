No. 14 Michigan State defeats No. 3 Michigan in gymnastics for first time since 2007

The Detroit News

The Michigan State gymnastics team ended a drought against its in-state rival in a Top-15 thriller Sunday night at Jenison Field House.

No. 14 Michigan State, behind its sixth-best score in program history, defeated No. 3 Michigan, 197.200-196.975 in front of a sellout crowd. It was the Spartans' first victory over the Wolverines since the State of Michigan classic in February 2007.

"Knowing the tradition of that (Michigan) program, where they have been, where they have come from and what they have done in so many years — to know that we did that tonight is amazing," Michigan State head coach Mike Rowe said in a statement from Michigan State athletics, referring to Michigan's national championship in 2021, and an NCAA regional title in 2022. "I'm so proud of the girls, my staff, everybody."

MSU freshman Nikki Smith earned the all-around title with career-best 39.525, which tied for fifth-best in school history. It included her first victory in the vault, with a career-best 9.950 to lead the Spartans (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) to victory in the event as a team, with a score of 49.400 — which tied a program record set last season in the NCAA Seattle Regional Finals.

MSU also notched a season-high on bars, edging UM (4-2, 0-1), 49.250-49.150, led by Denanie Harkness and Olivia Zsarmani tying Michigan's Abby Heiskell for first with scores of 9.875. In another season-high, Michigan State scored a 49.275 on the beam. Michigan State's Gabrielle Stephen and Michigan's Natalie Wojcik shared the beam title (9.900), a career-high for Stephen.

Michigan State hung on for the win, as Michigan pulled out a 49.550-49-275 victory in the floor in the final rotation behind Sierra Brooks' 9.950, tying the highest score of the night.