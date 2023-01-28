MSU women's basketball coach Merchant hospitalized after 'minor' crash

Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has been hospitalized after being in a one-car crash Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Michigan State, Merchant “was involved in a minor one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning. She is currently at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing undergoing testing and is in stable condition.”

The school also announced Merchant, 53, would miss the Spartans’ game Sunday at Illinois and that associate head coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim head coach of the Spartans (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) during Merchant’s absence. Michigan State’s game at Illinois tips at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

In her 16th season at Michigan State, Merchant has a pair of Big Ten championships and last season earned her 500th career victory. Later in the season, she also picked up her 300th victory as Michigan State’s coach.

On Jan. 1, 2017, Merchant collapsed during at game at Breslin Center and missed one game after undergoing tests. Less than two weeks later Merchant experienced similar symptoms during a game at Rutgers on Jan. 14. She then took a leave of absence that lasted six more games.

“I feel a lot better,” Merchant told The News in May of that year. “It was a little bit scary there for a while but I think the meds have really helped keep my blood pressure … most coaches have high-blood pressure but I guess mine’s low. I’ve worked myself to near death I guess. It’s good, I feel a lot better.”

