Michigan State can't contain Zach Edey, falls again to No. 1 Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. — When Michigan State hosted Purdue less than two weeks ago, it went down to the final seconds, the Boilermakers getting the wining bucket from Zach Edey with 2.2 seconds to play.

The rematch at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon never had the same suspense as Edey, once again, had his way with the Michigan State defense as No. 1 Purdue built a big lead by halftime and held off several Michigan State runs in the second half before cruising to a 77-61 victory.

It was the sixth straight road loss for Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) in its series with Purdue as the Spartans not only had no answer for Edey and his career-high 38 points, but they couldn’t get much going offensively.

BOX SCORE: Purdue 77, Michigan State 61

A.J. Hoggard scored 20 and Jaden Akins had 12, but Tyson Walker was limited to nine points and Joey Hauser just three as the Spartans also turned the ball over 14 times and gave up 12 offensive rebounds.

Edey, who had 13 rebounds, was about all Purdue (21-1, 10-1) needed as David Jenkins added 11 points, the only other Purdue player to reach double figures.

It was close early, but it didn’t take long for Purdue to put together its first run, this one a 12-1 surge that ended with the Boilermakers up, 17-7, with 11:35 to play, a run that started with two straight buckets from Edey.

Michigan State got back-to-back 3-pointers from Pierre Brooks and Hoggard as the Spartans clawed their way back into the game. But after getting within four points at 19-15, Purdue responded with a 13-2 run that began with a triple from Mason Gillis and six points from Edey as the Boilermakers pushed their lead to 32-17 with 3:51 left in the first half.

It led to another critical swing in the final minutes as Michigan State trailed, 37-22, and was holding the ball for the last shot. Malik Hall was then called for an offensive foul on a screen and Purdue answered with a three at the buzzer from Jenkins.

The call on Hall had Michigan State coach Tom Izzo incensed and he was hit with a technical foul after the half ended.

The Boilermakers made two technical free throws to begin the second half and take a 20-point lead, but slowly, the Spartans started to creep back into the game. A Hauser 3-pointer at 17:35 got Michigan State within 15 and later a 12-2 run for the Spartans, capped by a bucket at the rim from Hall, cut the Purdue lead to 53-43 with 11:45 to play.

The Spartans had two chances after that to get the deficit down to single digits, but two straight misses and a pair of missed free throws from Hoggard allowed Purdue to extend the lead to 61-45 before Akins hit a 3-pointer to make it 61-48 with 8:40 left in the game.

But Purdue answered once again, eventually extending the lead back to 20 with just less than four minutes to play, essentially putting the game away.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau