MSU's Zion Young enters pre-plea diversion program following UM tunnel incident

Michigan State football player Zion Young is one step closer to having his misdemeanor assault charge stemming from October’s postgame altercation at Michigan Stadium dismissed.

Like five of his teammates, the freshman will enter a pre-plea diversion program in 15th District Court, Washtenaw County chief assistant prosecuting attorney Victoria Burton-Harris confirmed on Thursday.

Young was one of seven players charged after the incident Oct. 29 in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ victory. Defensive back Khary Crump was charged with felony assault for swinging his helmet at Michigan’s Gemon Green. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and was sentenced this week to 12 months probation and 80 hours community service.

The other five players – Angelo Grose, Brandon Wright, Itayvion Brown, Justin White and Jacoby Windmon – were also charged with misdemeanor assault and have entered the same pre-plea diversion program as Young. Each of those players will work with the probation office and once the program is complete, they will have their charges dropped.

All seven players were suspended by coach Mel Tucker for the final four games of the 2022 season. Crump has had another eight games added to his suspension by the Big Ten – a number Crump’s attorney, Mike Nichols, said they will try and have reduced – while the other six players were reinstated to the program by Tucker with no further suspensions imposed.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau