Rutgers surges past Michigan State for a 61-55 victory

New York – The wind chill was in the single digits on Saturday afternoon, and the deep freeze extended into Madison Square Garden as Michigan State took on Rutgers.

In an ugly offensive display, it was Rutgers that made enough shots down the stretch, surging past Michigan State for a 61-55 victory.

The Spartans held an eight-point lead early in the second half, but the offense never got going as Rutgers put together a decisive 13-2 run that turned a five-point Michigan State lead into a six-point gap for the Scarlet Knights, a lead they would never give up.

Tyson Walker scored 12 for Michigan State (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten), but the Spartans were just 4-for-21 from 3-point range, two of those makes coming in the final minute. Michigan State was 20-for-58 overal and turned the ball over 14 times. Add in two front-end misses of a one-and-one during Rutgers winning run, and it was a losing formula for Michigan State.

Joey Hauser added 10 points but missed all four of his 3-pointers while Malik Hall was just 1-for-9 but had 13 rebounds.

Paul Mulcahy scored 17 to lead Rutgers (16-7, 8-4) while Cliff Omoruyi added 15 as the Scarlet Knights weren’t much better from the field, though they got the big shots when it counted then put the game away at the free-throw line.

The chilly shooting was on display early as both the Spartans and Scarlet Knights went 2-for-10 to begin the game and things improved only slightly from there as Michigan State closed the half 11-for-29 and Rutgers was 7-for-29.

Both teams had trouble hanging on to the ball, as well, with the Spartans committing seven turnovers and the Scarlet Knights six.

But Michigan State was able to find some rhythm late in the half, closing with a 13-4 surge that started with five straight points from Walker and ended with Jaden Akins scored on a breakaway layup as the horn sounded, giving the Spartans a 25-19 lead at halftime.

Michigan State extended its lead early in the second half, taking a 31-23 lead on a Walker runner in the lane. But the Spartans went cold again, missing seven shots in a row as a 10-2 surge for the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 33 with 13:30 left in the game.

The Spartans responded by pushing the lead back to five at 38-33 on an Akins 3-pointer and a pair of free throws from Hoggard.

But Rutgers began to take over at that point, going on a 13-2 run to take a 46-40 lead with 4:55 to play. During the run, Michigan State went nearly five minutes without scoring, missing the front end of a one-and-one twice and turning the ball over three times.

However, Hall hit a pair of free throws then fed Mady Sissoko for a dunk to pull Michigan State with 46-44 with 3:45 left in the game.

That’s as close as Michigan State would get, though, as the offensive possessions went sideways and Rutgers scored the next five to take control before getting the job done at the free-throw line.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau