MSU's Suzy Merchant 'focusing on my health,' gives no timetable for return

East Lansing ― Suzy Merchant, Michigan State women's basketball coach, will remain away from the team indefinitely following a medical incident and car accident late last month.

Merchant released a statement Tuesday night, her first public comments since the Jan. 28 accident.

"I'm currently focusing on my health and well-being and taking the necessary time to recover," Merchant said in the statement, released through the basketball program's Twitter account. "On behalf of my family and myself, we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all who have shown support and sent well wishes following my recent car accident and medical episode. The outpouring of love and support from the community has been truly heartwarming and has provided strength and comfort during this difficult time."

Merchant, 53, has missed the last three games, including's Sunday's 77-67 loss to rival Michigan before a crowd of more than 9,000 at Breslin Center, where she was introduced as head coach to a nice ovation despite her absence. She also will miss Wednesday night's game at Wisconsin.

Dean Lockwood, in his fourth season on Merchant's staff, has been serving as interim coach.

Lockwood said he is in touch with Merchant almost on a daily basis.

"It's certainly been different. You adapt to any situation, but it's something that is obviously unplanned," Lockwood said following the loss to Michigan. "It happened and so we each had to fill a different role.

"We talk, we communicate, every day, we text," Lockwood said of he and Merchant, "but it's different."

Lockwood credited the Michigan State players for being resilient during the ordeal. The Spartans came out and took a big lead on Michigan in the first half Sunday, before the Wolverines' talent finally got the best of the situation.

Michigan State has lost three in a row and seven of eight.

"It's very easy sometimes for the train to derail or go completely off the tracks," Lockwood said. "I really respect our players and appreciate our players, how supportive they've been."

Merchant suffered the medical incident while driving, leading to the "minor" one-car accident, as defined by the athletic department. It's unclear what the medical incident was. Merchant was in Sparrow Hospital for two days, undergoing tests, before being released Jan. 31. This is the second time in six years that Merchant has missed extended time during the season. In 2017, she missed six games following a fainting episode.

This is Merchant's 16th season as Michigan State's head coach, with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, earning her a contract extension before this season that will pay her at least $880,000 a year. Michigan State is 11-12 this season, 3-9 in the Big Ten.

"It's been a little different, clearly," said senior guard Moira Joiner, from Saginaw. "Definitely, we're missing her and, you know, everything, like her insights on things like scouting or whatever.

"But, you know, we're trying to put together for her."

Michigan State has six games left in the regular season, before the start of the Big Ten tournament, on March 1.

It's unclear if Merchant will return to the sidelines this season.

"I am determined to get back to 100% health and get back to work as soon as I am able," said Merchant, who also thanked MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Athletic Director Alan Haller and the MSU Board of Trustees in her statement. "We appreciate everyone's understanding as I pursue the actions necessary to get well."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984