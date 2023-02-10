The 'wall' isn't stopping Michigan State from pushing their limits

The Detroit News

After eking out a 63-58 win over Maryland late Tuesday night, the Spartans have taken adequate time to not only rest, but get back in the gym and grind. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said there’s an important air of freshness among the group as they look ahead to their trip to Columbus to face Ohio State on Sunday.

He links that freshness to their recent break in the schedule. The break of five days between games is the longest rest they’ve had since January rolled around — they’re used to three-day intervals with a regular routine: play and scout the next opponent and play.

Ohio State (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) is what Izzo called a ”strange team.” Not only do they have several talented players who contribute to their earlier successes, but in the early weeks of the season, they were ranked by in the AP Top 25.

The Buckeyes' fortunes haven't been so good since the new year hit — they're on a five-game losing streak, with their only win agianst Iowa since they traveled to Northwestern on Jan. 1 and defeated the Wildcats, 73-57.

“There’s a difference between being on the road and not being on the road,” Izzo said. ”I think it’s tough to win on the road. … Sometimes it matters whether you’re home or away. Right now, it’s been hard to win on the road, as you can see, for a lot of teams. You look at the difference in Maryland, their home stats (12-1 record) and their road stats (2-6), it’s just incredible. We’ve been average in both places, so we’re not as up and down.”

Michigan State (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) has had similar grievances in their grapple for success, with some inconsistencies, but still finding themselves in the hunt for a postseason spot. Izzo knows, as do the players, that the Big Ten is a different brand of tough when the calendar inches closer to March.

"I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty," Izzo said Thursday. "I’m getting smarter about that.”

One big issue they’re facing is the freshman 'wall.' Several of their rookies, including guard Tre Holloman, for example, are hitting the point in their first season where things are starting to deplete. Their energy is down, fatigue lingering like a dust cloud.

Izzo compared it to when he used to run marathons.

“They all talked about the 20-mile mark, hitting a wall. When I get to the 20-mile rker, I’m feeling great and I said, ‘Screw this wall stuff; what’re these guys talking about?’” Izzo said. ”I got to almost the 21-mile marker and my face started going numb, I started feeling terrible. I started walking, I cramped up and I didn’t even finish my first marathon.”

It’s the same in basketball. Izzo said these guys, even with forward Carson Cooper not playing enough minutes to hit the wall and guard Jaxon Kohler being somewhere in the middle of him and Holloman, it all comes down to the magnitude of what’s in front of them, on their plate.

“It affects every freshman. Now we’ve got 80-90 practices, and they didn’t have 80-90 days of basketball in high school, much less the whole deal. So, it’s normal, … and it could be some of the reason some of these teams, not as many are playing freshmen right now,” Izzo said.

There is no tried-and-true method to getting past the wall. Izzo has spent decades as a head coach, dealing with the ins and outs of rookie stress an overexertion year after year. It’s just part of the process, and they’ll find the weak spot to force it to crumble eventually.

But, for now, they have to deal with it. Just like death and taxes, Izzo said, the wall will always be there. Patience is a virtue, in this instance.

Michigan State at Ohio State

Tipoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

TV/radio: CBS/WJR

Outlook: The Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) are looking to get back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a month. The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) have lost five straight games, but they can be formidable at home, with an 8-4 record.