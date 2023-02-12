Michigan State puts clamps on Ohio State, notches back-to-back wins

Columbus, Ohio — Defense travels, and Michigan State proved that on Sunday afternoon.

Limiting Ohio State to just 14 first-half points and holding the Buckeyes to 28.3% shooting for the game, Michigan State cruised to a 62-41 victory at Value City Arena, its first win in Columbus since 2019 and the first time the Spartans have won back-to-back games since Jan. 10, when it won the last of seven in a row.

Joey Hauser scored 22 to lead the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten), while Tyson Walker chipped in 10 and Jaden Akins pulled down a career-high nine rebounds.

Sean McNeil scored 10 for Ohio State (11-14, 3-11), which finished 17-for-60 from the field, including 6-for-29 from 3-point range.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 62, Ohio State 41

The 41 points were the fewest allowed this season by Michigan State and the fewest in a Big Ten game since a 68-45 win over Rutgers in January 2021.

It was a brutally slow start for both teams as Michigan State opened the game shooting 2-for-10 with Ohio State missing 10 of its first 12 shots.

An Akins drive to the basket and layup followed by Hauser’s first 3-pointer brought some life to the Spartans, though the Buckeyes tied the game, 9-9, on a layup from McNeil.

From there, it was all Michigan State as Hauser hit another triple and Walker scored on a mid-range to spark an 18-2 surge for the Spartans that helped create a 27-11 lead in the final minute. The run included 13 straight points with Jaxon Kohler getting back-to-back buckets and Hauser adding his third 3-pointer.

Michigan State had a chance to push the lead out further, but it missed six straight shots once the clock got inside four minutes. It capped things with Hauser’s three and a dunk from Sissoko but gave up an open 3-pointer to Ohio State’s Roddy Gayle Jr. to leave the Spartans ahead, 27-14, at halftime.

Ohio State found its shooting touch at halftime, hitting three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the half, trimming Michigan State’s lead to nine at 38-29 with 12:28 to play.

The Buckeyes kept coming as Brice Sensabaugh hit two straight shots and Gayle nailed a jumper to cut the Michigan State lead to 41-35 with 10:29 to play. But the Spartans responded as Walker hit back-to-back shots and Akins scored off an offensive rebound and a drive to the bucket to extend the lead to 49-35 with 6:54 left in the game.

The lead grew from there as Michigan State capped a 10-0 run with a jumper from A.J. Hoggard. Hauser added two more 3-pointers late before the benches emptied.

