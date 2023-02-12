SPARTANS

Michigan State puts clamps on Ohio State, notches back-to-back wins

Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
View Comments

Columbus, Ohio — Defense travels, and Michigan State proved that on Sunday afternoon.

Limiting Ohio State to just 14 first-half points and holding the Buckeyes to 28.3% shooting for the game, Michigan State cruised to a 62-41 victory at Value City Arena, its first win in Columbus since 2019 and the first time the Spartans have won back-to-back games since Jan. 10, when it won the last of seven in a row.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, right, looks for an open pass as Ohio State's Justice Sueing defends during the first half Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Joey Hauser scored 22 to lead the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten), while Tyson Walker chipped in 10 and Jaden Akins pulled down a career-high nine rebounds.

Sean McNeil scored 10 for Ohio State (11-14, 3-11), which finished 17-for-60 from the field, including 6-for-29 from 3-point range.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 62, Ohio State 41

The 41 points were the fewest allowed this season by Michigan State and the fewest in a Big Ten game since a 68-45 win over Rutgers in January 2021.

It was a brutally slow start for both teams as Michigan State opened the game shooting 2-for-10 with Ohio State missing 10 of its first 12 shots.

An Akins drive to the basket and layup followed by Hauser’s first 3-pointer brought some life to the Spartans, though the Buckeyes tied the game, 9-9, on a layup from McNeil.

From there, it was all Michigan State as Hauser hit another triple and Walker scored on a mid-range to spark an 18-2 surge for the Spartans that helped create a 27-11 lead in the final minute. The run included 13 straight points with Jaxon Kohler getting back-to-back buckets and Hauser adding his third 3-pointer.

Michigan State had a chance to push the lead out further, but it missed six straight shots once the clock got inside four minutes. It capped things with Hauser’s three and a dunk from Sissoko but gave up an open 3-pointer to Ohio State’s Roddy Gayle Jr. to leave the Spartans ahead, 27-14, at halftime.

Ohio State found its shooting touch at halftime, hitting three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the half, trimming Michigan State’s lead to nine at 38-29 with 12:28 to play.

The Buckeyes kept coming as Brice Sensabaugh hit two straight shots and Gayle nailed a jumper to cut the Michigan State lead to 41-35 with 10:29 to play. But the Spartans responded as Walker hit back-to-back shots and Akins scored off an offensive rebound and a drive to the bucket to extend the lead to 49-35 with 6:54 left in the game.

The lead grew from there as Michigan State capped a 10-0 run with a jumper from A.J. Hoggard. Hauser added two more 3-pointers late before the benches emptied.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

View Comments