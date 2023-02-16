'We can all grieve together': Michigan State baseball starts season in wake of tragedy

When Michigan State baseball players take the field at 6 Friday night for the season opener against rival Michigan at the MLB Desert Invitational in Mesa, Arizona, they will be among the first Spartans to return to competition since the deadly shooting on campus earlier this week.

Michigan State will play four games against four opponents in three days out west, where, really, the results won't matter as much as they normally do.

What's emerged as the most important thing about this trip is togetherness.

"Yeah, I mean, it's been a situation that no one can prepare for. It's been extremely difficult, across the board, not only for the team, but for Michigan State and Michigan State fans, as well," senior outfielder Casey Mayes said over the phone Thursday night from the team hotel, following a team workout. "We were given the option to practice, or, likewise, play, and everyone was looking forward to doing that. We felt that this was a way we can represent the Spartan community and offer some positivity in such a difficult time.

"That is what we can do at this time."

Michigan State wrestling, softball, hockey and men's and women's track and field also will return to competition Friday; men's and women's basketball and men's tennis return Saturday; and women's golf starts play Sunday.

The athletic department said Thursday it was resuming competition after consulting with mental-heath professionals, university leadership and Michigan State student-athletes and staff.

Athletic director Alan Haller said sports often can serve as a "rallying point for a community in need of healing." Michigan State only has begun to heal following Monday night's mass murder, in which a gunman killed two students at Berkey Hall, and one at the Student Union. Five others were injured and remain hospitalized.

Members of the Michigan State baseball team were in constant text communication Monday night — when the teams' freshmen were barricaded in their dorms for hours with the suspect, since deceased, on the loose — and Tuesday. Several of the players went home Tuesday to be with family; there was a practice Wednesday that was optional, and about two-thirds of the roster attended. The team left early Thursday for Arizona.

"We just told them there's plenty of support, mental-health support, whatever they need, if they need somebody to talk to, we'll help them through this whole process," Michigan State head coach Jake Boss said Thursday night. "Everybody grieves a little bit differently, and everybody's experiences were a little bit different, too.

"Baseball, first of all is a game. It's not life or death. This certainly puts things in perspective.

"We're keeping the victims of the tragedy at the forefront."

Michigan State baseball gathered earlier this month for its annual "first-pitch" dinner, where there was a capacity crowd, lots of smiles and laughter, and talk about how this Spartans team is more connected, more close-knit, than some in recent years.

Boss said he believes the team's closeness is going to be very important moving forward.

He could already see a bit of that at practice Wednesday, which he called "different" but also "therapeutic."

"Guys are safe around each other. They feel safe around each other to express whatever kind of emotions that they're feeling. Or they feel comfortable and safe maybe just dealing with things in their own way," Boss said. "Guys understand that everybody grieves a little bit differently. The idea that we're able to give them a safe space to do that is what I think is what's most important.

"Just being together is the biggest thing. There's obviously a level of comfort with the guys; they've been around each other every day since late August.

"We can all grieve together."

Michigan State has support from all over the country, from alums and non-alums. Boss said he heard from dozens of coaches across the country, some he knows well, some he knows a little, and some he doesn't know at all. He received words of support from most every school in the Big Ten.

Rival Michigan has become one of Michigan State's chief supporters. The Wolverines will wear green-and-white sticker decals on their helmets for Friday's game against the Spartans (MSU will wear "Spartan Strong" decals), and a moment of silence is expected before first pitch. Michigan also has announced multiple tributes for Michigan State when the team's meet in men's basketball Saturday at Crisler Center.

Michigan hosted a vigil on its campus Wednesday night.

"The rivalry is what it is, and while we're playing, they don't like us and we don't like them, and there's nothing wrong with that," Boss said. "There has to be a mutual respect, and certainly things like this put the game into perspective."

Said Mayes: "That's really respectable. It does mean a lot to us. ... It really does make statewide feel like a family."

Family and Michigan State have gone together in the Mayes household as long as he can remember. His dad, Craig, played baseball at Michigan State from 1989-92. His mom, Tracy, was a member of the MSU track and field team.

So while Mayes grew up in Kansas, he always felt like a Spartan — and always knew he wanted to be a Spartan.

He was across the street from Berkey Hall, grabbing some Chipotle, about a half-hour before the shootings. About the time he returned home, he had received the campuswide alert about an active shooter.

"It's also been really difficult for my parents, as well," Mayes said. "I've been a Michigan State fan long before I was a student or a player here. It runs deep in my family.

"Just to see such a heartbreaking tragedy occur at a place I call home ... it's been really difficult."

And that's not going to change just by playing a baseball game. Boss, Mayes and the rest of the Spartans know that. The healing process will be long for all involved, particularly the families of the victims.

Being their for each other is one way Michigan State players will begin to heal.

It just so happens they'll be there for each other on the diamond.

"It's just kind of a way to step away and reflect," said Mayes, "but also continue doing what we love to do."

