Xavier Booker, Jeremy Fears chase state titles before MSU, where lofty expectations await

Xavier Booker was frustrated. That much was clear.

The standout big man at Cathedral High in Indianapolis is one of the best players in the nation, a top-10 recruit who is the jewel of Michigan State’s incoming class for next season, and who helped his high school team to a state championship a year ago.

On this night, though, in a home game against nearby Fishers and five-star sophomore guard Jalen Haralson, Booker was in early foul trouble, spending most of the first half watching from the bench.

In this setting, it was tough to get a gauge on exactly what Michigan State is getting when he arrives on campus in the summer in preparation for stepping on the court in early November as part of one of the most anticipated recruiting classes in the Tom Izzo era.

Instead of control the game, as he has done often, the 6-foot-10 Booker was forced to watch.

“I mean, it's pretty frustrating,” Booker admitted. “I was ready to play. I was ready to go and I think I started off solid. But when I came to the bench my coaches told me to stay strong, just stay composed and just be ready to play when I got back in.”

Booker took it to heart, and though he finished with only seven points in Cathedral’s 47-44 victory, he provided the highlight of the night, hammering home a lob pass in the fourth quarter, giving his team a four-point lead, igniting the home crowd and flashing the skill that helped make him a McDonald’s All-American.

It was the same sort of excitement Izzo and his staff are hoping Booker brings to East Lansing and a team that, obviously, could use some help at the center position.

“He can really shoot the ball, and he reminds us a lot of a younger Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Izzo said in November when Booker signed. “He's a player that can do a lot of things. He's got versatility, he's got athleticism, he's got a solid shot and he has a great understanding of the game. He has been very well-coached, and he's won a state championship, so he knows what winning is all about.”

Winning was the No. 1 priority for Booker and his Cathedral teammates against Fishers, and it’s the ultimate goal to get back to the state title game. That has been Booker’s focus, something that has been challenging at times as the five-star all-American draws the attention of Cathedral’s opponents who often double-team the big man, hoping it’s enough to gain an advantage.

“Every time I get the ball,” Booker explained. “People are just swiping down on me just trying to get the ball from me. I just try to stay composed and also just look for my teammates. If they try to double me, it creates opportunities for other teammates.”

Booker hopes it all leads to a second straight state title. From there, the focus quickly shifts to Michigan State as he’ll arrive on campus some time in June. That’s when the work begins for Booker to get stronger, adding to his roughly 205-pound frame.

He’ll need it to succeed in the Big Ten, and at this point, Izzo believes Booker is scratching the surface.

"I think we've only seen a small portion of what this kid is going to be able to do,” Izzo said.

Booker, of course, is only one part of the four-player class that ranks third in the nation behind Kentucky and Duke. He’s the highest-rated at No. 8 in the composite rankings at 247Sports, but with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (No. 24) and forwards Coen Carr (No. 52) and Gehrig Normand (No. 102) rounding things out, anticipation is high, making this season’s up-and-down results a bit more bearable.

Fears is also a five-star recruit and was named a McDonald’s All-American along with Booker, while Carr and Normand are four-stars with Carr joining Booker on the Iverson Classic rosters recently announced.

And, as Izzo has pointed out, the group isn’t just talented.

“We got four guys that are "OKG" — Our Kinda Guys,” he explained in November.

And Fears might be the most important. A point guard at Joliet (Illinois) West, Fears already displays the playmaking, court vision and scoring ability to make an immediate impact when he arrives at Michigan State.

As Izzo described, Fears is the “ringmaster,” calling him the “Mateen Cleaves or Magic Johnson of the bunch.”

“He’s a floor general, and that’s what I like,” Booker said of his future teammate. “He looks for his teammates and gets the other guys involved. I’m definitely looking forward to playing with him, for sure.”

The duo faced each other recently, squaring off in O’Fallon, Illinois, in a game the two helped organize over the summer. Joliet West won the game, 60-56, while Fears and Booker each scored 20 with Fears earning MVP honors.

Like Booker, Fears is focusing on his final prep postseason run. He’s doing so after overcoming a recent shoulder injury that forced him to miss a recent game against Joliet Central. But, after shifting back home after play at La Lumiere last season so he could spend his senior year playing with his brother, Jeremiah, who is a sophomore at Joliet West, Fears is back on the court.

“Being able to play with Jeremiah has been great,” Fears said after the win over Central, “just being able to help him because I'm a more experienced player and I can give him clues and hints that I know can help him.”

Playing with Jeremiah, who is starting to draw plenty of interest on the recruiting trail, was just one reason Fears came back to Joliet West.

“Definitely my shot, that's what the main goal was, the main reason I came home,” Fears said, “to focus on shooting and rep out my shot. That has been a main goal and I've been doing it from day one to now. It’s been great, I’m feeling good and hopefully translate to college.”

That’s the ultimate goal for both Booker and Fears — using their prep success to springboard to Michigan State and bigger things. Both have said they are following the Spartans closely and both keep in close contact with Izzo and the coaching staff.

“Now it’s not just about basketball but about life in general,” Booker said of the conversations. “Seeing how I’m doing mentally, physically and how I’m doing with school and how my family is doing.”

And the freshmen-to-be — all four of them — are also in constant contact.

“I try and talk to them all at least once a week,” Booker said.

They talk about plenty and how their senior seasons are going is near the top of the list. After that, it’s about what they’re hoping to do once they arrive at Michigan State.

They’re looking forward to it, to be sure, but they also understand that opportunity will come soon enough. For now, they still have work to do.

“Just staying in the present because that's really the only thing that matters right now, what I'm doing at Joliet West,” Fears explained. “I can worry about Michigan State and getting ready for college when it is time. So for now it’s being in the present and being where your feet are.”

