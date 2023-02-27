Michigan State-Minnesota basketball game will not be rescheduled

The Michigan State-Minnesota game that was postponed following a mass shooting on Michigan State’s campus will not be rescheduled.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo confirmed that during this Monday press conference and said he expected the Big Ten to make an official announcement.

“I've been disappointed in the way it's been handled at the Big Ten office,” Izzo said.

The game was scheduled to be played Feb. 15 in East Lansing, but the shooting that took the lives of three students and injured five more happened two days earlier, leading to the postponement of most athletic events through the end of the week.

Last week, Izzo spelled out the scenario he believed was most likely, with Minnesota and Rutgers moving their game scheduled for Thursday this week to Tuesday so that Minnesota and Michigan State could play on Thursday. That would mean the Spartans would have closed the regular season Tuesday at Nebraska followed by home games with Minnesota and Ohio State on Saturday.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said late last week that wasn’t likely, considering his team would have played twice in three days after a win Sunday at Penn State. That led to plenty of criticism for the Scarlet Knights coach on social media, criticism Izzo tried to put a halt to on Monday.

“(Rutgers) had to play last night at 6:30, and one of the (options) was to move that game up,” Izzo said. “But there were not a lot of options, so do not blame him. Maybe I blame the Big Ten office on what I got. I did not think that it was very aggressively handled early, and as I look back, it might have been one of those things because of TV and all that stuff. There's just nothing that could be done.

“It’s too bad. I know this: I know (Minnesota coach) Ben (Johnson) wanted to do everything he could do to play it and I do think Steve would have helped in any way he could, it just didn't work out. A couple years ago (during the COVID pandemic) it didn't work out for us because we played all the games. This year it didn't work out because we didn't play. It’s just another good thorn in my side to motivate me to work harder.”

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) will be the only conference team not to play last-place Minnesota. It’s something that will likely hurt when it comes to the Big Ten standings and seeding for the conference tournament.

“If we would have won Saturday we could have helped ourselves, so I don't blame anybody on that,” Izzo said, referencing the overtime loss at Iowa. “I'm just disappointed that there weren't more options available, but maybe there wasn't able to be so maybe it's nobody's fault just bad luck for Michigan State and Minnesota. We move forward. It is what it is and that's the way it works.”

