Michigan State assistant coach Jordan to leave for NFL

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will apparently be looking for another assistant coach.

After one season on staff, pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan will be leaving the program to take a job with the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Score.

Jordan was hired in January of 2022 after building a successful career training some of the top pass rushers in the NFL. At Michigan State, Jordan made an immediate impact on the recruiting trail helping the Spartans land three highly recruited defensive ends in the 2023 class including Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe and Jalen Thompson.

He is the second member of Michigan State’s staff to leave since the end of last season. Defensive line coach Marco Coleman returned to his alma mater, Georgia Tech, after one season with the Spartans and was replaced by former Stanford defensive line coach Diron Reynolds.

Jordan signed a two-year contract last January that paid him $225,000 annually. There was no official word from Michigan State as of Saturday evening whether Tucker had officially taken a job with the Seahawks.