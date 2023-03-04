Spartans (19-11) close out regular season with 84-78 win against Buckeyes

East Lansing – It was Senior Day at Michigan State on Saturday, and the Spartans got plenty from their most experienced players.

But it might have been the performance from junior A.J. Hoggard that was the difference as Michigan State held off Ohio State for an 84-78 victory at the Breslin Center to close out the regular season with wins in three of the last four games as it now waits to see how the pairings shake out in next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Hoggard scored 23, handed out seven assists and committed just one turnover to lead Michigan State (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) as five players scored in double figures. Joey Hauser scored 16 in what was likely his final home game for the Spartans while Tyson Walker had 15 and Malik Hall 10 as both seniors will have the option of returning next season.

Sophomore Jaden Akins added 13 points as Michigan State was 12-for-20 from 3-point range and scored 80 or more points for the fifth straight game.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 to lead Ohio State (13-18, 5-15) while Bruce Thornton scored 20 with Sam McNeil adding 11 and Justice Sueing chipping in 10.

Michigan State’s offensive momentum that has been built over the past couple of weeks was on display again in the first half as the Spartans gave up the first two points of the game before going on a 17-2 run to take a 17-4 lead just more than six minutes into the game.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 84, Ohio State 78

Ohio State started to chip away, later pulling within four points at 25-21 on a 3-pointer from McNeil with 6:30 left in the half.

The Spartans responded, extending the lead back to 10 at 33-23 on a triple from Akins. It was fast-paced offense from there as the teams went back and forth with Michigan State grabbing a 41-32 lead on another Akins triple before Walker scored to make it 43-34 with 53 seconds left.

After getting a stop, Michigan State looked like it was going to end the half with an emphatic dunk from Hall, but his shot was blocked from behind and the Spartans held a nine-point lead at halftime while going 8-for-14 from 3-point range.

The teams kept hitting shots to open the second half as Ohio State made five of its first six shots while Michigan State opened 4-for-5 to hold a 54-46 lead with 15:42 to play. After the Buckeyes trimmed the deficit to 56-49 on a Thornton triple, Hauser hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Walker scored on a driving layup to push the lead to 61-49, the biggest of the second half at that point for the Spartans.

But the Buckeyes kept coming, a trend that played out throughout the game. They got two straight 3-pointers from McNeil as the Buckeyes used a 10-3 run to pull within 67-64 with 5:33 to play.

Michigan State answered with a layup late in the shot clock from Walker then got two free throws from Hoggard to extend the lead back to seven with 3:34 to play.

Ohio State kept fighting, getting as close as 76-71 with 1:26 left on a bucket by Sueing, but Hoggard made 7 of 8 free throws from there to put the game away.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau