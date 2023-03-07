Four-star River Rouge WR Nick Marsh decommits from Michigan State

East Lansing — As Mel Tucker is surely working on filling out his staff, the Michigan State coach is now also dealing with losing a top commit to the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh from River Rouge announced on social media Tuesday he was reopening his recruitment after initially committing to Michigan State last July.

“I want to take this time to thank head coach Mel Tucker, wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins, and the entire Michigan State staff for their consideration,” Marsh said in the post. “I would also like to thank Spartan Nation for all their love and support. Without further ado, I have decided to decommit from Michigan State, and reopen my recruitment. Michigan State will still be one of my top schools of choice.”

Marsh is the No. 72 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the 12th-rated wide receiver and the No. 3 prospect in Michigan.

Marsh has offers from the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State and UCLA, and according to On3.com, he has been contacted by Alabama and Clemson.

Michigan State now has two players committed to the 2024 class: four-star cornerbacks Jamari Howard (Hialeah, Florida) and Jaylen Thompson (Murfreesboro, Tennessee).

