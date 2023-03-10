Live updates: Michigan State, Ohio State trade early blows at Big Ten Tournament

By Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

Ohio State 15, Michigan State 13 — 1st half U12 timeout, 11:34 until halftime.

11:34: Sissoko goes up strong for Michigan State and gets the basket through a foul from Tanner Holden. Sissoko will shoot his and-1 free throw after the break.

11:55: And on cue, senior Sam McNeil buries a 3 and the Buckeyes grab a 15-11 lead.

12:43: The Buckeyes have done a good job slowing the pace and take a 12-11 lead with another Thornton layup. The freshman has been impressive at the Big Ten Tournament, scoring 17 and running the show in the upset of Iowa on Thursday. He and Sueing have taken all nine of the Ohio State shots so far.

14:02: Hauser makes a pair of free throws after getting fouled by Roddy Gayle Jr. Pierre Brooks, Malik Hall, Tre Holliman and Jaxon Kohler sub in. Walker is the lone starter staying in. 11-10, Michigan State.

14:23: Sueing buries a 3 as Ohio State slowed the pace and got into an offensive set, resulting in a good clean wing look over Hauser. 10-9, Ohio State.

Michigan State 9, Ohio State 7 — 1st half U16 timeout, 15:10 until halftime.

15:10: Walker and Buckeye freshman Bruce Thornton traded twos before a ball was knocked away out of bounds, with MSU retaining possession. It's been an up-and-done game so far, suiting Michigan State's depth and desire to get out and run.

16:01: A Joey Hauser made 3 gives Michigan State a 7-2 lead as the Spartans get on a 7-0 run. But Sueing responds with a 3 on the other end. Spartans lead, 7-5.

17:13: Mady Sissoko gets the ball on the low block and gets a righty hook shot to fall over Felix Okpara, and Michigan State takes a lead.

17:57: Walker responds and opens the scoring for the Spartans, hitting a right elbow jumper to knot the score at two apiece.

18:18: Justice Sueing opens the scoring, hitting a close range jumper to give Ohio State a 2-0 lead.

19:02: Tyson Walker fouled after MSU turns over Ohio State on the defensive end. But the ensuing offensive possession ends with a midrange miss from Jaden Akins. No score, still.

19:29: After winning the opening tipoff, Michigan State ends the first possession with a shot clock violation as Joey Hauser's shot is blocked.

Pregame

No. 4 seed Michigan State begins what head coach Tom Izzo hopes to be a long postseason run on Friday afternoon in Chicago, tipping off against a surging No. 13 seed Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m.

The last time Michigan State played was on March 4, Senior Day against the Buckeyes and an 84-78 win for the Spartans. MSU barraged Ohio State from 3, making 60% beyond the arc — part of a four game stretch where Izzo's squad shot 57.6% from deep. And with that win, Michigan State went 2-0 against Ohio State on the 2022-23 season.

Since losing to MSU six days ago Ohio State reversed course, dispatching two opponents in Chicago in as many days. On Wednesday evening, the Buckeyes outlasted a comeback from No. 12 seed Wisconsin before dispatching No. 5 seed Iowa in a back-and-forth contest Thursday afternoon. Ohio State lost 14 of 16 games to start 2023 before starting this postseason surge. A Big Ten Tournament title — and the automatic bid that comes with it — is the Buckeyes' only path to the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately for Ohio State, star freshman and leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh will be out with knee soreness.

The Spartans can lose and go home confident they're making the field of 68 teams. Izzo knows this, but also thinks his team could be primed for a run.

"But I think this team has a chance, you know, to make a run,” Izzo said six days ago. “You can be good, and it comes down to matchups in these tournaments. Could be the Big Ten Tournament, wrong matchup. Could be the NCAA Tournament, that stuff happens."

Ohio State has been a good matchup for Michigan State this season — and is now potentially the first step out of the blocks on a postseason run.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Andrew Graham.

Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

OHIO STATE VS. MICHIGAN STATE

▶ Tip-off: 2:30 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago

▶ TV/radio: Big Ten Network/WJR 760

▶ Records: No. 13 seed Ohio State 15-18; No. 4 seed Michigan State 19-11

▶ Outlook: Michigan State has won six Big Ten tournament titles, the most of any team in the conference. … In its last two trips to Chicago for the conference tournament, MSU has reached the championship game both times, losing to Wisconsin in 2015 and beating Michigan in 2019. … MSU beat Ohio State in both meetings this season (62-41 in Columbus and 84-78 in East Lansing). … MSU is 5-3 all-time against OSU in the Big Ten tournament.