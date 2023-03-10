Michigan State bounced by underdog Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament

Chicago — Michigan State headed into the postseason with its offense clicking on all cylinders.

After one game at the Big Ten Tournament, however, things quickly seized as the fourth-seeded Spartans were stymied by No. 13 Ohio State in the quarterfinals at the United Center, leading to a 68-58 defeat Friday and a quick trip home.

It was the second time in three seasons Michigan State failed to win a game in the conference tournament and now the Spartans await the NCAA Tournament selections Sunday to find out where they’re headed next.

It was a disappointing effort for Michigan State (19-12), which had scored 80 or more points in four straight games entering Friday’s matchup with Ohio State, the second in six days after the Spartans defeated the Buckeyes in the final game of the regular season.

The Spartans shot just 18.8% from 3-point range (3-for-16), making only one in the first half as Ohio State took control. It matched the second-worst 3-point outing of the season for Michigan State, which was 3-for-16 against Gonzaga the second game of the season.

Joey Hauser led Michigan State with 15 points while Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 10 each.

Ohio State (16-18) won for the third time in as many days and was 10-for-19 from 3-point range, hitting five in the first half to build an early advantage. The Buckeyes advance to the semifinals where they’ll face Purdue on Saturday.

Bruce Thornton scored 21 for Ohio State while Roddy Gayle Jr. added 15 and Justice Sueing scored 14.

After a quick start for Michigan State, the first half was nearly all Ohio State as the Buckeyes made five of their first seven from 3-point range and played suffocating defense, keeping the Spartans off balance for the entire half as Michigan State was just 9-for-29 from the field and 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

The only make from long range was when Hauser hit one in transition less than four minutes into the half. From there, the Spartans were blanked as Ohio State used a 13-5 run to take a 30-20 lead with 3:27 left in the half. the lead grew to 33-22 on a triple from Gayle before a Walker runner cut the deficit to 33-24. Michigan State had a chance to get closer on the final possession but Hauser’s 3-pointer missed the mark.

Michigan State came out firing to start the second half, pulling within 36-34 just more than three minutes into the half. However, a missed layup that would have tied the game led to Ohio State going on a 10-2 run to push the lead back to double digits at 46-36 with 11:30 left in the game.

The Buckeyes kept pouring it on as Gayle scored five in a row to give Ohio State a 51-39 lead with 8:02 to play, its largest lead of the game to that point.

The Spartans pulled within six at 56-50 with 4:55 to play, but Gayle scored five in a row, his final 3-pointer ending any comeback hopes.

