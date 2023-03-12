Michigan State to open with USC in NCAA Tournament

East Lansing — The Big Ten season didn’t end the way Michigan State hoped for, but the Spartans will get a chance to make up for an early exit in the conference tournament after earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.

Michigan State is the 7-seed playing the East Region. It will face 10-seed Southern California (22-10) on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is 12:15 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

It is the 25th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Spartans, the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Kansas, which will play in the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd straight season. It also becomes the third-longest streak in tournament history, surpassing Duke and falling behind Kansas and North Carolina (27).

Michigan State is the 7-seed for the second straight season, beating Davidson in the first round last year before falling to No. 2 Duke in the second round. It’s the sixth time the Spartans have been the 7-seed, highlighted by the 2015 season when the beat No. 10 Georgia, No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Louisville to reach the Final Four.

The Spartans (19-12) enter the NCAA Tournament after losing their first game at the Big Ten tournament on Friday, a 68-58 loss to Ohio State in the quarterfinals. It was the second time in three seasons Michigan State failed to win a game in the conference tournament.

Michigan State was on a roll entering the conference tournament, winning five of the final seven games as the offense started to take off, scoring 80 or more points in each of the four final games of the regular season.

The offense never got going in the Big Ten tournament as the fourth-seeded Spartans were unable to find a rhythm against No. 13 Ohio State. Leading scorers Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser were held in check, as Walker scored only 10 points and Hauser had 15 but took only five shots.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.