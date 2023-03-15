SPARTANS

Live updates: Michigan State basketball vs. Southern Cal, NCAA Tournament

By Andrew Graham
Special to The Detroit News
Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Andrew Graham.

Coach Tom Izzo has Michigan State in its 25th straight NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament East Region

NO. 7 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 10 SOUTHERN CAL

▶ Tip-off: 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

 Records: Michigan State 19-12; Southern Cal 22-10

▶ TV/radio: CBS/760

 Series: Tied 3-3

 Next: Winner of No. 2 Marquette (28-6) and No. 15 Vermont (23-10), Sunday

