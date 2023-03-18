Michigan State-Marquette tip-off time, channel announced

The Detroit News

Michigan State and Marquette will tip off at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.

The game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, will be broadcast on CBS.

The time and channel were released early Saturday morning.

Michigan State (20-12), the No. 7 seed, earned a spot in the Round of 32 with a 72-62 victory Friday over No. 10 seed Southern California. No. 2 seed Marquette (29-6) advanced with a 78-61 victory over Vermont.