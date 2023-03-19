Live updates: Michigan State basketball vs. Marquette, NCAA Tournament

By Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

A trip to the Sweet Sixteen is on the line as No. 7 seed Michigan State (20-12) faces No. 2 seed Marquette (29-6) in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.

The Spartans are coming off a 72-62 stifling of No. 10 seed USC in the opener and the Golden Eagles dispatched No. 15 seed Vermont without much fanfare. But now things ratchet up for a pair of programs that haven't danced into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for quite some time.

Michigan State and Tom Izzo haven't played in a Sweet Sixteen since 2019 — and that team went to the Final Four. It's been an even longer drought for Marquette, which hasn't made the second weekend in a decade, with the last trip in 2013 ending in the Elite Eight.

And while he downplayed it, MSU forward Joey Hauser has a chance to extract some revenge from his former squad. Hauser, a Wisconsin native, transferred to Michigan State from Marquette after the 2018-19 season.

But most importantly for all the Spartans and Izzo, Sunday is another chance for Michigan State to march on.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Andrew Graham.

NCAA Tournament

No. 7 seed Michigan State vs. No. 2 seed Marquette

▶ Tip-off: 5:15 Sunday, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

▶ TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

▶ Records: Michigan State 20-12; Marquette 29-6

▶ Line: Marquette by 2.5 points