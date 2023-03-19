Tipoff time, broadcast set for Michigan State-Kansas State

The Detroit News

Michigan State will take on Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an East Region semifinal at Madison Square Garden in New York, it was announced Sunday night.

The game, pitting the No. 7 seed Spartans (21-12) against the No. 3 seed Wildcats (25-9), will be broadcast on TBS.

Michigan State (21-12) advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a 69-60 victory over No. 2 seed Marquette on Sunday, while Kansas State advanced by ousting No. 6 seed Kentucky, 75-69.