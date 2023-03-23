Live updates: Michigan State basketball vs. Kansas State, NCAA Tournament

Michigan State is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019 and takes on Kansas State at Madison Square Garden, which is a place that has not been kind to MSU in the past.

It lost in the 2014 Elite Eight to eventual national champion UConn, and lost earlier this season to Rutgers, among other losses at MSG. It'll look to overcome its demons and have a chance to play for its 10th Final Four under Tom Izzo.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

NCAA Tournament

MICHIGAN STATE VS. KANSAS STATE

▶ What: East Region semifinals

▶ When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Madison Square Garden, New York

▶ TV/radio: TBS/760 AM

▶ Records: No. 7 seed Michigan State is 21-12; No. 3 seed Kansas State is 25-9

▶ Line: Michigan State by 2

▶ At stake: Winner advances to the Elite Eight on Saturday to face the winner of Tennessee-Florida Atlantic