Pierre Brooks II announces that he's transferring from Michigan State

East Lansing — Less than a week after Michigan State’s season ended, following a Sweet 16 loss to Kansas State, the Spartans are already beginning to get an idea of what next season’s roster might look like.

That’s because sophomore guard Pierre Brooks II announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal.

“I would love to thank MSU for the opportunity to be on an amazing program these last two years,” Brooks said in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “I have built a long lasting relationship with my teammates, coaches, and fans and I will always be grateful. Spartan Nation, I am thankful for everything that you guys have done and all of the support that you have given me through these past 2 years. I want to also thank Coach Izzo for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing university.

“With all of this being said, it is time for me to start a new chapter of my career. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal and starting a new journey.”

The former Mr. Basketball from Detroit Douglass, Brooks saw his playing time steadily decrease in the second half of this season, playing no more than four minutes in each of the last four regular-season games, as well as in the Big Ten tournament loss to Ohio State. Brooks did not play in any of Michigan State’s three NCAA Tournament games.

After a freshman season in which Brooks averaged just 3.7 minutes in 25 games, bigger things were expected as he entered his sophomore season, after dropping weight in the summer, as he entered preseason practices in the best shape of his career. And there were early flashes that things were starting to come together, including back-to-back 15-point games during Michigan State’s trip to Portland for the PK85 Invitational.

As the calendar flipped to 2023, the Big Ten schedule resumed and the Spartans got healthier, and with the return of Jaden Akins and Malik Hall, Brooks’ playing time dwindled as he struggled to consistently defend. The sporadic playing time affected his offense, as well, with Brooks last making a shot on Feb. 4 against Rutgers.

He finishes his Michigan State career averaging 2.4 points while shooting 30.6% (26-for-85) from 3-point range. He appeared in 55 games and started five.

Brooks’ move is just the first as Michigan State awaits decisions from Hall and Tyson Walker, seniors who could return for one more season. The Spartans are also welcoming a recruiting class that is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

