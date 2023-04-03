Michigan State gets commitment from top-40 2024 guard Kur Teng

With a top-three recruiting class signed for 2023, Tom Izzo and his Michigan State staff are now off to another solid start with the 2024 group.

That’s because the Spartans on Monday landed a commitment from four-star shooting guard Kur Teng from Bradford Christian Academy in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is ranked No. 37 in the nation, according to the 247sports.com composite rankings, and the No. 8 shooting guard.

“Their play style really fits me really well,” Teng said after announcing his commitment live on 247sports. “I like to come off pin-down (screens) on offense and stuff like that. So, I just see every time I watched them, there's just been a similarity between them and the way I play right now with my team.”

Teng helps Izzo and Michigan State continue the momentum the 2023 class created on the recruiting trail. That class features two five-star McDonald’s All-Americas — forward Xavier Booker and guard Jeremy Fears — along with four-star wings Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand.

According to Eric Bossi, national basketball director for 247Sports, Teng will fit in well with that group when he arrives at Michigan State.

“There’s a lot of toughness involved with them,” Bossi said of the ’23 group. “There's a lot of attacking guys, guys who can go get a basket in transition but then are comfortable running an offense and I think Kur is going to fit in with all that when he eventually arrives on campus because he's not a guy who likes to dance with the ball or anything like that. He plays off the catch, one or two dribbles to get where he needs to go. He can play physically, he can get on the glass, is a really good pull-up shot-maker, a little streaky from three but he brings a lot to the table.

“I think there shouldn't be too much pressure on him to be a huge scorer early, but he can definitely play pretty big minutes and then develop into a multiple-year starter.”

