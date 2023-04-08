Michigan State football lands 3-star OL, Mt. Pleasant native Andrew Dennis

East Lansing — Things have been quiet on the recruiting front for Mel Tucker and Michigan State over the last few months.

That changed on Saturday as the Spartans landed a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis from Mt. Pleasant, who announced on Twitter that he is “fully committed to Michigan State.”

At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, Dennis is rated the No. 46 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247sports.com’s composite rankings and the No. 13 player in the state of Michigan. He held offers from multiple schools, including Baylor, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota and Cincinnati.

Dennis’ commitment is the third for the 2024 class, joining four-star cornerbacks Jamari Howard from Hialeah, Florida, and Jaylen Thompson from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.