Tyson Walker announces his return to Michigan State basketball for next season

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker is returning to the Spartans next season, he announced Monday on social media.

"ONE MORE," he posted, along with clips of highlights from his time at Michigan State.

Walker led the Spartans in scoring this past season, averaging 14.8 points, and also shot 41.5% from 3-point range. He started all 34 games for the Spartans, helping to lead them to a 21-13 record and appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, where they fell to Kansas State, 98-93, in an overtime thriller.

Walker arrived at Michigan State before the 2021-22 season, having transferred from Northeastern, where he was an all-Colonial Athletic Association player as a sophomore. In his first season with the Spartans, he appeared in all 36 games, making 28 starts. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field (47.3% on 3s).

Walker's return potentially gives Michigan State a deep and talented backcourt that includes point guard A.J. Hoggard, Jaden Akins and incoming five-star freshman point guard Jeremy Fears. Michigan State is generally considered a top-15 team — if not higher — in a number of outlets' "way-too-early" rankings for 2023-24.

Walker's news comes less than 24 hours after former Michigan State guard Pierre Brooks announced he was heading to Butler. Brooks entered the NCAA transfer portal late last month.

