Michigan State's Itayvion Brown dismissed from team after gun charges

East Lansing — Michigan State linebacker Itayvion Brown was arraigned Friday on gun charges and has been dismissed from the team.

Brown is facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor firearms possession while under the influence, stemming from an incident on March 17.

“Itayvion Brown was dismissed from the Michigan State football team last month and did not participate in spring practice,” a Michigan State team spokesman said in a written statement. “Previously, he had been indefinitely suspended from team activities beginning in late February.”

Brown appeared virtually on Friday before Judge Moly E. Hennssey Greenwalt. He stood mute and a plea of not guilty was entered. The felony Brown faces is punishable by up to five years in prison or a $25,000 fine, and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a $100 fine. Both charges require Brown to forfeit the weapon, something his attorney, Wade Fink, said during the hearing already has taken place.

Brown is scheduled for a probable-cause conference on April 28 and a preliminary examination on May 4. Brown, who is living with his parents in Missouri, has been allowed to appear virtually for the probable cause conference but will need to appear in person on May 4.

Brown was one of seven Michigan State players suspended and charged for their role in the postgame altercation at Michigan in October. He missed the final four games last season for the Spartans and, along with five other teammates, was charged with assault.

He and the other five players entered a pre-plea diversion program in Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court, a move that would lead to the charges being dropped if certain standards were met while working with the probation office. Brown entered that program in January and was scheduled to complete the program in July. Court documents show that ruling has been adjourned, though there is now a pretrial hearing set for Monday.

Brown, a linebacker and defensive end, played one season at Minnesota in 2020 before transferring to Michigan State and playing in 12 games over the past two seasons.

