New MSU women's basketball coach among highest-paid in country

Michigan State's Robyn Fralick will be among the highest-paid women's basketball coaches in the Big Ten.

Fralick, the Okemos native who was hired last month to succeed Suzy Merchant at Michigan State, will make at least $1 million a year over the lifetime of her six-year deal, according to contract details obtained by The News via a Freedom of Information Act request.

That's more than Merchant earned under her latest deal, signed before the start of this past season, which ended up being her last of 16 in East Lansing because of an undisclosed medical issue. That's also more than Kim Barnes Arico makes at Michigan. Barnes Arico is due to make at least $890,500 next season.

Fralick, 41, will earn $900,000 in base pay under the terms of the deal, as well as another $75,000 for media appearances and $25,000 for a shoe and apparel deal.

Fralick will be one of at least three Big Ten women's basketball coaches with a known salary of at least $1 million, including Maryland's Brenda Frese and Iowa's Lisa Bluder, who just led the Hawkeyes to the national title game.

As of March 2022, just 11 women's basketball coaches in the nation made at least a $1 million base salary.

In short, it's a significant investment from Michigan State.

"I'm excited for our women's basketball community and I'm excited for what's next," Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said. "We will do everything we can to support you."

Under the deal, Fralick also has extensive bonus opportunities, including $30,000 for winning at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title; $15,000 for winning the Big Ten tournament; $10,000 each for an NCAA Tournament First Four, first-round and second-round appearance; $25,000 for making the Sweet 16; $50,000 for making the Elite Eight; $75,000 for making the Final Four; $100,000 for making the championship game; and $100,000 for winning it all. Fralick also would get $25,000 if named Big Ten coach of the year, and $25,000 for national coach of the year.

Fralick also gets the standard Michigan State coach benefits, including up to two courtesy cars, a membership to a country club or social club, and tickets to football, basketball and hockey games.

Fralick comes to Michigan State after a five-year run at Bowling Green, which she led to a 31-7 record this season, and an appearance in the WNIT Final Four. Before that, she had a wildly successful three-year run at Division II Ashland, winning a national championship as a head coach, and an assistant coach before that.

Michigan State is, in many ways, a dream job for Fralick, who grew up attending many games at Breslin Center, and enjoying many Melting Moments ice cream sandwiches. There's a solid legacy to build on; Michigan State made the NCAA Tournament in 10 of Merchant's 16 seasons, but not the last two years.

Fralick has yet to announce her coaching staff at Michigan State, though it's expected to include most, if not all, of her assistants at Bowling Green, three of whom also are natives of Michigan. Under terms of her contract, Fralick gets a $825,000 budget with which to hire eight full-time staff members.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984