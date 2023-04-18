Michigan State, Western Michigan football add two more meetings in its series

East Lansing — Michigan State has played its share of games against Western Michigan and on Tuesday it was announced the two state schools would continue that trend well into the future.

The Spartans will host the Broncos on Sept. 2, 2028, and on Aug. 30, 2031, with Western Michigan receiving $1.5 million for each game. The teams also will play on Aug. 30, 2025, at Spartan Stadium, in a game that had been previously announced.

Michigan State holds a 15-2 record against Western Michigan, including 13 straight victories, the last coming in the 2022 season-opener in East Lansing, a game the Spartans won, 35-13. All but one game in the series has been played at Spartan Stadium, the exception being in 2015 when Michigan State traveled to Kalamazoo and defeated Western Michigan, 37-24.

Michigan State future schedules

2023

Sept. 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 9: RICHMOND

Sept. 16: WASHINGTON

Sept. 23: MARYLAND

Sept. 30: at Iowa

Oct. 14: at Rutgers

Oct. 21: MICHIGAN

Oct. 28: at Minnesota

Nov. 4: NEBRASKA

Nov. 11: at Ohio State

Nov. 18: at Indiana

Nov. 25: PENN STATE

2024

Aug. 31: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 14: LOUISIANA

Sept. 21: at Boston College

2025

Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 6: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 20: BOSTON COLLEGE

2026

Sept. 5: TOLEDO

Sept. 12: EASTERN MICHIGAN

2027

Sept. 11: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2028

Sept. 2: WESTERN MICHIGAN

2029

Sept. 8: OREGON

2030

Aug. 31: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 7: at Oregon

2031

Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN

2032

Sept. 11: at BYU