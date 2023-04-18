Michigan State, Western Michigan football add two more meetings in its series
East Lansing — Michigan State has played its share of games against Western Michigan and on Tuesday it was announced the two state schools would continue that trend well into the future.
The Spartans will host the Broncos on Sept. 2, 2028, and on Aug. 30, 2031, with Western Michigan receiving $1.5 million for each game. The teams also will play on Aug. 30, 2025, at Spartan Stadium, in a game that had been previously announced.
Michigan State holds a 15-2 record against Western Michigan, including 13 straight victories, the last coming in the 2022 season-opener in East Lansing, a game the Spartans won, 35-13. All but one game in the series has been played at Spartan Stadium, the exception being in 2015 when Michigan State traveled to Kalamazoo and defeated Western Michigan, 37-24.
Michigan State future schedules
2023
Sept. 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 9: RICHMOND
Sept. 16: WASHINGTON
Sept. 23: MARYLAND
Sept. 30: at Iowa
Oct. 14: at Rutgers
Oct. 21: MICHIGAN
Oct. 28: at Minnesota
Nov. 4: NEBRASKA
Nov. 11: at Ohio State
Nov. 18: at Indiana
Nov. 25: PENN STATE
2024
Aug. 31: FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sept. 14: LOUISIANA
Sept. 21: at Boston College
2025
Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 6: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 20: BOSTON COLLEGE
2026
Sept. 5: TOLEDO
Sept. 12: EASTERN MICHIGAN
2027
Sept. 11: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2028
Sept. 2: WESTERN MICHIGAN
2029
Sept. 8: OREGON
2030
Aug. 31: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 7: at Oregon
2031
Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN
2032
Sept. 11: at BYU