4-star big man Jesse McCulloch commits to Michigan State, which feels like 'real family'

The offseason momentum keeps building for Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo.

That much was clear Thursday when the Spartans landed a commitment from Jesse McCulloch, a 6-foot-9 center from Cleveland who is ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and On3. He’s ranked a three-star by Rivals but ranks as the No. 85 player in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

“They're one of the first schools that offered me, high-major wise,” McCulloch said of Michigan State. “They made me feel like home, like it feels like a real family over there. I know every single coach, I know the players, know the incoming freshmen, so it really just feels like home.”

McCulloch joins shooting guard Kur Teng, a four-star prospect that stands No. 36 in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, as members of the 2024 class. McCulloch had listed Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Xavier and Alabama as his four finalists and held scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State and Iowa.

The duo represents the early pieces of a class that follows up the 2023 group that ranks No. 3 in the nation and welcomes a pair of five-star All-Americans — forward Xavier Booker and guard Jeremy Fears — as well as four-star wings Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand.

The continued recruiting success comes as Michigan State enters the offseason with high expectations and most early rankings listing the Spartans among the top 10 heading into the 2023-24 season.

It's thanks not only to the high-level recruits arriving on campus, but the fact seniors Tyson Walker and Malik Hall have decided to return for a fifth season along with the return of key players such as guards A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, as well as big men Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler and Mady Sissoko.

From Lutheran East High, McCulloch earned all-state honors as a junior and led his team to a state championship while averaging 17.3 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game. At 6-9 and 190 pounds, McCulloch has the ability to play on the block and on the perimeter.

“I’m a really skilled four a man that can pick and pop, pick and roll, guard guards,” McCulloch said. “Just being a guy that is going to play hard.”

