Michigan State's Hoggard declares for NBA Draft, but retains eligibility

There is plenty of optimism surrounding Michigan State’s basketball team heading into next season, and a big reason is the experience and talent at the guard position.

It turns out, though, there is at least a chance the Spartans could lose two of those players, after guard A.J. Hoggard’s name was included on the final list of early entrants in the NBA Draft, according to the names released by the NBA late on Tuesday.

Hoggard joined fellow guard Jaden Akins, who announced last week that he had entered his name in the draft. Akins, who will be entering his junior season, said he was maintaining his eligibility, leaving open the possibility he could return to Michigan State. An MSU team spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that Hoggard, like Akins, will also maintain his eligibility as he goes through the evaluation process.

Players have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft and return to college. In the meantime, they are free to participate in team workouts and attend the NBA Combine, which runs May 15-21 in Chicago.

Hoggard took a significant jump as a junior, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors after scoring 12.9 points a game and handing out 5.9 assists, starting 33 of 34 games for the Spartans. He averaged 30.6 minutes a game and shot 32.9% from 3-point range and 80.4% from the free-throw line.