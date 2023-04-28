MSU football adds Cincinnati safety Armorion Smith from transfer portal

While NFL teams were busy Friday adding to their rosters during the second day of the draft, Michigan State was adding to its depth through the transfer portal.

It came in the form of Cincinnati safety Armorion Smith, who was a member of the 2021 recruiting class out of River Rouge. After redshirting his first season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Smith had 20 tackles in 12 games last fall.

Smith, who entered the portal early this month, was a three-star recruit out of high school and held an offer from Michigan State at the time before ultimately deciding on the Bearcats. He was the No. 71 safety in the class and ranked No. 23 in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Spartans will be young at safety this season with sophomores Jaden Mangham and Malik Spencer the likely starters. Sophomore Khalil Majeed and sixth-year senior Harold Joiner will likely also be in the mix for playing time while nickelback Angelo Grose has played plenty of safety and sophomore Dillon Tatum has played both safety and cornerback.

