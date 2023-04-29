MSU punter Baringer drafted by Patriots

Bryce Baringer was arguably the best punter in the nation last fall, and on Saturday, the Waterford native became the first Michigan State punter selected in the NFL Draft in 16 years.

Baringer, a first-team All-American in 2022, was selected with the 15th pick of the sixth round, going No. 192 overall to the New England Patriots. He is the fifth Michigan State punter to be selected in the common era of the NFL Draft and the first to be selected in this year’s draft.

The last Michigan State punter selected was Brandon Fields, who went in the seventh round to the Miami Dolphins in 2007. Craig Jarrett was selected in the sixth round in 2002 by the Seattle Seahawks while Greg Montgomery (1988, Houston) and Ray Stachowicz (1981, Green Bay) were third-round picks.

Baringer set a Michigan State record with an average of 49 yards a punt, which led the nation, while he booted 24 kicks of 50 yards or more and downed 22 inside the 20-yard line as a senior in 2022. He finished his career with an average of 46 yards a punt, which is a Michigan State record and a Big Ten record, surpassing Iowa’s Reggie Roby, who averaged 45.5 yards a kick from 1979-82.

