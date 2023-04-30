SPARTANS

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne, WR Keon Coleman enter NCAA transfer portal

Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
East Lansing — The final day of April is usually a quiet one in the world of college football, but on Sunday, it was anything but for Michigan State.

Midway through the day, it was confirmed that two-year starting quarterback Payton Thorne had entered the transfer portal, a significant development, to be sure. By early afternoon, Thorne was joined in the portal by wide receiver Keon Coleman, a move that combined with Thorne’s departure, is a significant blow to the Michigan State offense.

Thorne, who started 26 games and threw 49 touchdown passes and for nearly 6,500 passing yards, was in a three-way quarterback battle, so the idea at least one of those quarterbacks would transfer wasn’t a shock. The fact it was Thorne, who appeared to be the leader in the competition at the end of spring practice, was a bit surprising.

Coleman’s potential departure is more of a surprise. He led Michigan State last season with 58 receptions, 798 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Seen as a rising star and expected to be a focal point of the Spartans’ offense, his decision to leave was not one that was anticipated, at least not when spring practice came to a close a little more than two weeks ago.

Now, Michigan State heads into the summer with more questions on offense than it had when the 2022 season closed after a disappointing 5-7 showing.

The deadline to enter the portal is Sunday night, though Thorne could enter at any time as a graduate transfer. Players who enter the portal are not obligated to leave and can return to their school. In recent seasons, Michigan State has seen running back/tight end Connor Heyward, linebacker Ben VanSumeren and linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote enter the portal only to withdraw their names and stay at Michigan State.

