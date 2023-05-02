Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal

East Lansing — Just days after Michigan State saw three starters enter the transfer portal, the Spartans got some welcome news as one backtracked on that decision.

A team spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that junior cornerback Charles Brantley, who submitted his name into the transfer portal on Sunday, the final day to do so, had withdrawn his name.

“Loyalty out values everything,” Brantley had earlier posted on Twitter, including the image of a green heart and a prayer hands emoji. On Monday, Brantley posted on Twitter saying he had received scholarship offers from Colorado and Oklahoma.

Brantley initially entered the portal on Sunday, hours after quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman had already submitted their names. It was the final bit of bad news for the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker on a an already disappointing day.

But it was clear from the outset that Tucker and his staff would try and retain all three — entering the portal does not mean a play must transfer — and getting Brantley to return will be a bonus for a defense that needs all the help it can get in the secondary.

When it comes to the cornerback position, Brantley (6-feet, 170 pounds), qualifies as the most experienced member of the group, appearing in 19 games the past two seasons with 12 starts.

He played in eight games with one start as a freshman in 2021, grabbing the game-clinching interception in the final minute in a victory over Michigan. Last season, Brantley started all 11 games he played in, missing the finale at Penn State with an injury. He led Michigan State with six pass breakups while recording 48 tackles, including one sack and an interception he returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau