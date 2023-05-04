Keon Coleman, in transfer portal, thanks Michigan State for 'everlasting support'

Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman late Wednesday night confirmed he has entered the NCAA transfer portal, thanking "Spartan Nation" for "helping me become the player I am and the man I am off the field."

Coleman entered the portal Sunday following a season in which he led the Spartans in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (seven). In his post on Twitter on Wednesday night, he said he was appreciative of the "everlasting support" he's received while at Michigan State and thanked the coaching staff for "giving me the chance to further my academic and athletic career here."

Coleman was one of three Michigan State players who entered the portal on Sunday, joining quarterback Payton Thorne and defensive back Charles Brantley. On Tuesday, Brantley withdrew his name from the portal.