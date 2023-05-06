MSU football hits portal again, lands transfer CB Kee'yon Stewart from TCU

Michigan State landed another defensive back out of the transfer portal on Saturday when former TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart announced on social media that he had committed to the Spartans.

He’s the second player to commit to Michigan State since the close of spring practice, joining former Cincinnati safety Armorion Smith.

At TCU, the 6-foot, 185-pound Stewart played in 30 games over four injury-plagued seasons, collecting 46 tackles, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble. Adding in the COVID season of 2020 and the fact Stewart played in just three games in 2021, he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

More:A look at Michigan State football position battles after transfer-portal decisions

The Spartans head into the offseason looking to improve the depth in the secondary, namely at cornerback. Charles Brantley, who briefly entered the portal before withdrawing his name, and Dillon Tatum are likely starters while Marqui Lowery, Caleb Coley and Ade Willie should be in the mix along with Wisconsin transfer Semar Melvin. Freshman Chance Rucker was also an early enrollee who had the benefit of spring practice.

While Michigan State has added the two defensive backs through the portal this spring, it has lost quarterback Payton Thorne, who committed to Auburn, wide receiver Keon Coleman, safety A.J. Kirk and tight end Hamp Fay, who committed to Oklahoma.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau