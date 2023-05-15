Michigan State football to face Ohio State in prime time on NBC

Michigan State will play one of its biggest games this fall in prime time.

The Big Ten’s new media rights deal kicks in over the summer and that means the debut of "Big Ten Saturday Night" on NBC. And on Monday, it was announced the Spartans will head to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

It’s the first official kickoff time that has been announced for the Spartans’ 2023 schedule and it marks the fourth time Michigan State will face Ohio State at night. The Spartans and Buckeyes played in prime time for the Big Ten Championship in 2013 in Indianapolis and during the regular season in 2019 at Ohio State and in 2014 in East Lansing.

Michigan State is coming off a 5-7 season in 2022 while Ohio State managed to reach the College Football Playoff before losing in the semifinals. The Buckeyes have won the last seven meetings in the series with the Spartans’ last win coming in 2015 in Columbus when a last-second field goal helped send Michigan State to the Big Ten Championship game and ultimately a spot in the CFP.

2023 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

▶ Sept. 1: Central Michigan

▶ Sept. 9: Richmond

▶ Sept. 16: Washington

▶ Sept. 23: Maryland (Homecoming)

▶ Sept. 30: at Iowa

▶ Oct. 7: Bye

▶ Oct. 14: at Rutgers

▶ Oct. 21: Michigan

▶ Oct. 28: at Minnesota

▶ Nov. 4: Nebraska

▶ Nov. 11: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

▶ Nov. 18: at Indiana

▶ Nov. 25: Penn State

